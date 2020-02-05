Go to Contents
Asiana adds A350-900 to strengthen long-haul services

09:46 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest airline, said Wednesday it has added an A350-900 to its fleet to strengthen services on long-haul routes.

Asiana Airlines will use the its 11th A350-900 plane on long-distance routes mainly to Europe and the United States alongside the other 10, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to add two more A350-900s to the fleet this year.

It currently operates 72 passenger jets and 12 cargo planes, serving 76 routes to 21 countries.

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2020, and provided by Asiana Airlines shows an A350-900 plane at Incheon International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


