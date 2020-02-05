Go to Contents
SKC 2019 net profit down 49.6 pct. to 71.1 bln won

10:00 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 71.1 billion won (US$ 59.9 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 155.1 billion won, down 22.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 8.2 percent to 2.53 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

