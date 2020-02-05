SKC Q4 net income up 32.9 pct. to 10.5 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 10.5 billion won (US$ 8.8 million), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 52.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.5 percent to 660.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
