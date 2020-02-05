Go to Contents
S. Korea isolates novel coronavirus

10:57 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea successfully isolated the new coronavirus, joining other countries, including China, France and Singapore, that have done so, a development that could help find a treatment for the illness, the public health agency said Wednesday.

The genetic strain extracted from the phlegm of a confirmed patient has been given the name BetaCoV/Korea/KCDC03/2020, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Comparisons made with other samples of the virus isolated in other countries showed a genome sequencing match rate of 99.5-99.9 percent, it added.

Tests showed that the strain has not mutated, which can make development of treatment methods or drugs easier to accomplish, the KCDC said.

The KCDC said the virus isolation and related details will be shared with the World Health Organization and be open to all researchers trying to find a treatment for the illness that is thought to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

