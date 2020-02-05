Samsung tops U.S. home appliances market for 4th consecutive year: data
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it topped the U.S. home appliances market for the fourth consecutive year in 2019 due to solid sales of its new and premium products.
Samsung Electronics said it accounted for a record 20.5 percent of the U.S. market for home appliances products last year, citing data compiled by industry tracker Traqline.
By quarter, the company stayed in the top position for 15 straight quarters after leading the fourth quarter of 2019 with a 21.6 percent share.
The South Korean tech giant said its dryers accounted for 20.8 percent of the market in 2019, marking the company's third consecutive year as the No. 1 player.
Samsung also said it made up 20.5 percent of the U.S. washer market in 2019, leading the sector for four straight years.
For refrigerators, Samsung took a 23.7 percent share in 2019 to retain its top status for a fourth consecutive year. In particular, the company said it accounted for 32 percent of the French-door refrigerator segment, making it the leading player for the 11th consecutive year.
Samsung was the No. 2 player in the microwave oven market last year with a 14.5 percent share.
