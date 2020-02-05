Amorepacific shifts to red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 71.3 billion won (US$ 59.9 million), turning from a profit of 500 million won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 45.9 billion won, up 92.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.33 trillion won.
The operating profit was 36.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
