Amorepacific 2019 net income down 37.2 pct. to 210.4 bln won
13:44 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 210.4 billion won (US$ 176.9 million), down 37.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 11.2 percent on-year to 427.8 billion won. Annual revenue increased 5.7 percent to 5.58 trillion won.
