Amorepacific Group remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 81.1 billion won (US$ 68.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 62.5 billion won, up 281.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.5 percent to 1.5 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
