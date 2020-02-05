Amorepacific Group 2019 net income down 28.5 pct. to 269 bln won
13:58 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 269 billion won (US$ 226.1 million), down 28.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 9.3 percent on-year to 498.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 3.4 percent to 6.28 trillion won.
