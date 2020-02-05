Kia to launch entry SUV 'Sonet' in India in H2
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it will launch its entry-level sport utility vehicle Sonet in India later this year.
Kia unveiled the Sonet concept at the New Delhi Auto Expo, which runs Feb. 5-12. On Wednesday, it launched the localized Carnival multipurpose vehicle in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aims to sell 300,000 vehicles in India in 2022. This year, it has a target of 124,000 unit sales in the world's second-most populous country, sharply up from its sales of 45,000 vehicles last year, it said.
In August last year, Kia began to churn out a localized Seltos entry-level SUV at its Indian plant for the market there.
Kia has eight domestic plants and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)