Kia to launch entry SUV 'Sonet' in India in H2

14:37 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it will launch its entry-level sport utility vehicle Sonet in India later this year.

Kia unveiled the Sonet concept at the New Delhi Auto Expo, which runs Feb. 5-12. On Wednesday, it launched the localized Carnival multipurpose vehicle in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aims to sell 300,000 vehicles in India in 2022. This year, it has a target of 124,000 unit sales in the world's second-most populous country, sharply up from its sales of 45,000 vehicles last year, it said.

In August last year, Kia began to churn out a localized Seltos entry-level SUV at its Indian plant for the market there.

Kia has eight domestic plants and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.

This photo provided by Kia Motors shows its Sonet concept at the New Delhi Auto Expo on Feb. 4, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
