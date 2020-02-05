Shinhan Financial Group Q4 net profit up 6.5 pct. to 557.6 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 557.6 billion won (US$ 468 million), up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 911.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 856.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 18 percent to 7.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
