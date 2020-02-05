Orion Q4 net profit up 312 pct. to 61 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 61 billion won (US$ 51.2 million), up 312 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 97.8 billion won, up 39.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.8 percent to 556.4 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)