Orion 2019 net profit up 54.1 pct. to 220.3 bln won
15:38 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 220.3 billion won (US$ 184.9 million), up 54.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 16 percent on-year to 327.3 billion won. Annual revenue increased 5 percent to 2.02 trillion won.
