Mando Q4 net income down 39.4 pct. to 13.5 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 13.5 billion won (US$ 11.3 million), down 39.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 62.9 billion won, up 66.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.1 percent to 1.63 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
