Mando 2019 net profit up 3.8 pct. to 117.3 bln won

15:40 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 117.3 billion won (US$ 98.4 million), up 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 217.1 billion won, up 10 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.6 percent to 5.98 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
