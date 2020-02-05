Navy worker quarantined after contact with coronavirus patient
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the Navy has been quarantined after having a meal with a confirmed coronavirus patient, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
On Jan. 25, the man affiliated with a naval unit and his family members ate together with the 38-year-old patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, according to the ministry.
Upon receiving a related notice, his unit immediately put him in isolation at the unit and had six of his colleagues who shared the same office be quarantined at their residences.
None of the seven have shown any symptoms, the ministry said.
As the country's 17th confirmed case of the virus, the patient visited Singapore on business late last month and came into contact with a Malaysian who later turned out to be infected with the potentially deadly virus.
As of Wednesday, South Korea has 18 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among service personnel.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)