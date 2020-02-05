Go to Contents
K League's Daegu FC to play 2020 season under caretaker coach

16:05 February 05, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Daegu FC announced Wednesday they'll play the 2020 season without a full-time head coach.

The K League 1 club said senior assistant coach Lee Byung-keun will move into the caretaker role for the upcoming season, following the abrupt departure of Brazilian-born boss Andre Luiz Alves Santos, or Andre, last week.

Andre, who will be coaching the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hazem, fired some parting shots at Daegu on his social media, while the club was scrambling to find his replacement. They settled on Lee, a 46-year-old former midfielder who spent his final two seasons as a player with Daegu (2016-2017).

He went on to coach a couple of other K League clubs before joining Andre's staff last season. Lee was the interim head coach for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in late 2018.

Daegu FC said Lee is the first former Daegu player to take the club's helm.

This photo provided by Daegu FC on Feb. 5, 2020, shows the club's caretaker coach, Lee Byung-keun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

