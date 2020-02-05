GS Retail Q4 net income up 65.9 pct. to 9.7 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 9.7 billion won (US$ 8.2 million), up 65.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 49.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 25.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.1 percent to 2.24 trillion won.
The operating profit was 41.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
