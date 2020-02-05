GS Retail 2019 net profit up 8.5 pct. to 143.6 bln won
15:57 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 143.6 billion won (US$ 120.5 million), up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 32.5 percent on-year to 238.8 billion won. Annual revenue increased 3.6 percent to 9 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
