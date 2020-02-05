HDC Holdings Q4 net profit up 37.8 pct. to 50.3 bln won
16:25 February 05, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- HDC Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 50.3 billion won (US$ 42.2 million), up 37.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 91.2 percent on-year to 28.9 billion won. Revenue increased 1.6 percent to 409.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
