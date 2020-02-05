Poongsan Q4 net income up 147.7 pct. to 7.8 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 7.8 billion won (US$ 6.6 million), up 147.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 19.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 706.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 30.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
