Busan to offer medical supplies to China to help fight epidemic
BUSAN, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Busan will offer 300 million won (US$253,000) worth of emergency assistance to its eight partner cities and provinces in China to help combat the deadly new coronavirus, the southeastern port city said Wednesday.
The city plans to send face masks, latex gloves, protective suits, safety goggles and medical gowns to the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Guangzhou and the provinces of Shanxi and Guangdong, the city hall said.
Earlier this week, South Korea delivered 1.5 million masks and more than 120,000 items of protective clothing and goggles to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic, according to the foreign ministry.
China is the top trading partner of Busan, making up 14.9 percent of the city's exports and 28.3 percent of its imports.
