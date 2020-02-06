Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Growing concern over how to manage infections from 3rd countries (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Two confirmed coronavirus cases come from Singapore, suspicions raised over hole in quarantine network in Asia (Kookmin Daily)
-- Another infection among visitors in 3rd countries, while focusing only on China visitors (Donga llbo)
-- Fears grow over infection via 3rd countries, while focusing only on China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Cooperation system among academy, gov't should be strengthened against coronavirus' (Segye Times)
-- Primary defense line of hospitals in danger (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Mom, daughter patients in Gwangju contacted 272 people, concerns grow over 2nd MERS nightmare coming from hospital (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Public health center refuses infection tests for people from Thailand (Hankyoreh)
-- Two cases confirmed after visiting Singapore, concerns grow over 3rd country infections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Alarm bells over 3rd country infection, colleges to postpone new semester up to 4 weeks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Supply chain paralysis stemming from China to continue for over 2 weeks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- No. 17 got the virus in Singapore (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea confirms two more virus cases (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urged to extend entry ban beyond China (Korea Times)
(END)