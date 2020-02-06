(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 6)

The general public and experts have called for the government to take tougher actions including a total ban on entry from anywhere in China. But the government and the ruling party are reluctant to impose such a strong measure, probably because it does not want a setback in its push for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Korea hopefully before the April 15 general election. Moon told a meeting with his secretaries on Monday that "difficulties that China faces become Korea's difficulties." He also said the latest measures including a partial entry ban were "unavoidable." His words are effectively a message asking for Xi's understanding of Korea's partial entry ban.