Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

Navy worker tests negative for coronavirus despite contact with patient

08:28 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the Navy tested negative for the new coronavirus but will remain quarantined until after the incubation period, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The Navy worker was put into isolation and underwent a coronavirus test after a 38-year-old man he ate together with last month was confirmed Wednesday to have the virus, according to the ministry.

Six other Navy personnel, who shared the same office with him, were also quarantined.

"He tested negative (for the coronavirus)," the ministry said, adding that he will continue to be quarantined in consideration of the incubation period.

None of the seven have shown any symptoms, the ministry said, adding that the test results for the six colleagues will be available soon.

As the country's 17th confirmed case of the virus, the patient visited Singapore on business late last month and came into contact with a Malaysian who later turned out to be infected with the potentially deadly virus.

As of early Thursday, South Korea has 23 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among service personnel.

Thermal cameras are installed at the entrance of Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Feb. 5, 2020, as South Korea confirmed four more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 23. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK