S. Korea reports 4 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 23
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday confirmed four more cases of novel coronavirus infections, bringing the total here to 23 with the latest patients all being placed under quarantine.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said of the four new cases, three are believed to be person-to-person transmissions involving South Korean nationals, with the other one being a Chinese woman who arrived in the country on Jan. 23.
Since Jan. 3, the public health agency has screened hundreds of people and quarantined over 170 people for detailed checks for the novel coronavirus. Some 950 who might have come into contact with infected people are in self-quarantine and monitored carefully for signs of the illness.
