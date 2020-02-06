Thursday's weather forecast
09:05 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-12 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0
Suwon 02/-11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 0
Daejeon 04/-10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 03/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 02/-7 Sunny 60
Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-7 Cloudy 20
Jeju 05/01 Sunny 20
Daegu 04/-8 Sunny 10
Busan 07/-4 Cloudy 20
