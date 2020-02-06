Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #subway

Subway passenger volume slips 15.3 pct amid coronavirus scare: data

09:47 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of subway users in South Korea's capital and nearby metropolitan areas fell 15.3 percent, data showed Thursday, apparently reflecting concerns over the new coronavirus.

A total of 37.7 million people used subway lines No. 1 to 8 between Jan. 28-Feb. 2, compared with 44.5 million in the same period last year, according to the data by subway operator Seoul Metro.

The trend was more pronounced on weekends, as passenger numbers fell more than 20 percent on Saturdays and Sundays.

A growing number of people here have gone on fewer outings and opted to drive or take taxis instead of public transit on fears of the contagious virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

South Korea has confirmed 23 infections after reporting its first case on Jan. 20. The spread gained momentum following the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell on Jan. 24-27 this year.

Health officials disinfect a subway carriage at a terminal in eastern Seoul on Feb. 3, 2020. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK