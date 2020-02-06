KT shifts to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 6.8 billion won (US$ 5.7 million), turning from a profit of 18.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 54.7 percent on-year to 148.2 billion won. Sales increased 3.4 percent to 6.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
