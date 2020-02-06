KT 2019 net profit down 12.2 pct. to 669.3 bln won
11:01 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 669.3 billion won (US$ 565.7 million), down 12.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 8.8 percent on-year to 1.15 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 3.8 percent to 24.34 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
