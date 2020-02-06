S. Korea revs up coronavirus response amid concerns over further spread
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday that it will heighten preparedness and response to curb further spread of the new coronavirus as the country added four more confirmed cases.
The risk of domestic transmission of the novel coronavirus is on the rise, as a steady increase in confirmed cases in the country is feared to lead to further spread of the illness here, according to the health ministry.
As of Thursday, the country has reported 23 cases of the virus, with four cases added in a single day. Community transmission is defined as people becoming infected while going about their everyday lives.
South Korea has been placing those who had come in contact with infected patients in self-quarantine.
The ministry said it is critical for regional health authorities to strengthen quarantine measures so that people who have been infected are checked.
The country has set up 532 screening clinics across the country so people who feel sick can be examined separately from other sick people.
