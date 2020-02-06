Go to Contents
SK Networks turns to red in Q4 last year

13:27 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 160.7 billion won (US$136.1 million), shifting from a profit of 13.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 61 billion won for the October-December period last year, compared with a profit of 46.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.8 percent to 2.53 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

