SK Networks turns to red in Q4 last year
13:27 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 160.7 billion won (US$136.1 million), shifting from a profit of 13.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 61 billion won for the October-December period last year, compared with a profit of 46.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.8 percent to 2.53 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
