SK Networks swings to red in 2019

13:28 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 122 billion won (US$ 103.3 million), swinging from a profit of 7.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 109.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 133.5 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 3.2 percent to 13.05 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

