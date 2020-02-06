Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings reports net loss of 102.6 bln won in Q4
13:30 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 102.6 billion won (US$ 86.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period last year was 100.6 billion, compared with a loss of 163.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 8.7 percent to 6.78 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
