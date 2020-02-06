Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings net profit down 59.4 pct in 2019

13:29 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 115.3 billion won (US$ 97.7 million), down 59.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 666.6 billion won, down 22.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 2.3 percent to 26.63 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
