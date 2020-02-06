Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering posts net loss of 26.2 bln won in Q4
13:32 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 26.2 billion won (US$ 22.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period last year was 169.9 billion, compared with a loss of 246.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 16.8 percent to 4.34 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
