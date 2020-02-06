Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering returns to black in 2019

13:33 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 213.1 billion won (US$ 180.5 million), shifting from a loss of 645 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 290.2 billion, compared with a loss of 481.4 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 15.4 percent to 15.18 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
