Hyundai Mipo Dockyard 2019 net income down 49.3 pct. to 61.2 bln won
14:05 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 61.2 billion won (US$ 51.9 million), down 49.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 92.6 billion won, up 30.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 24.6 percent to 2.99 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
