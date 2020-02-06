Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard 2019 net income down 49.3 pct. to 61.2 bln won

14:05 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 61.2 billion won (US$ 51.9 million), down 49.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 92.6 billion won, up 30.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 24.6 percent to 2.99 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK