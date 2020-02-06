Veteran journalist tapped as new Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday it has picked a veteran newspaperman as President Moon Jae-in's spokesperson, filling the post that had been vacant for three weeks.
Kang Min-seok worked at the JoongAng Ilbo, a Seoul-based daily, as a reporter and editor for two decades.
His predecessor Ko Min-jung quit the job in mid-January in a bid to run in the April 15 general elections.
Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo has been promoted to the position of director of the Chunchugwan press center of the presidential office.
Han had long worked for the ruling Democratic Party. He is replacing Yoo Song-hwa, who has also thrown her hat in the electoral ring.
