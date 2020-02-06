KB Financial Group Q4 net income up 177.6 pct. to 535.1 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 535.1 billion won (US$ 453.6 million), up 177.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 99.2 percent on-year to 773.1 billion won. Sales decreased 13.9 percent to 9.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
