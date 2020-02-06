Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

BNK Financial Group turns to profits in Q4

15:51 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38.5 billion won (US$ 32.6 million), swinging from a loss of 27.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 68.1 billion, compared with a loss of 24.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.1 percent to 1.14 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK