BNK Financial Group turns to profits in Q4
15:51 February 06, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38.5 billion won (US$ 32.6 million), swinging from a loss of 27.1 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 68.1 billion, compared with a loss of 24.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.1 percent to 1.14 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
