BNK Financial Group 2019 net income up 11.3 pct. to 598.9 bln won

15:52 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 598.9 billion won (US$ 507.7 million), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 806.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 749.8 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 3.3 percent to 5.22 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

