GS Holdings Q4 net income down 91 pct to 16.8 bln won

16:05 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 16.8 billion won (US$14.3 million), down 91 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period last year rose 16 percent on-year to 480 billion won. Sales decreased 0.2 percent to 4.32 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

