GS Holdings 2019 net profit down 35.2 pct to 667.4 bln won

16:06 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 667.4 billion won (US$565.7 million), down 35.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 8.1 percent on-year to 2.03 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 0.2 percent to 17.77 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

