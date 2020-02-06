Go to Contents
Hyundai Department Store 2019 net profit down 15.2 pct. to 243.6 bln won

16:17 February 06, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 243.6 billion won (US$ 206.5 million), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 292.2 billion won, down 18.1 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 18.1 percent to 2.19 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
