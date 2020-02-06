Hundreds of schools, kindergartens suspend classes amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- A total of 592 schools and kindergartens in South Korea suspended classes Thursday in an emergency measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the education ministry said.
According to the ministry, 450 kindergartens, 77 elementary schools, 29 middle schools, 33 high schools and three special education schools were closed on the day, an increase of 220 from the previous day.
On Thursday, South Korea reported four more cases of infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 23.
Twelve students and one faculty member were under a two-week self-quarantine on Wednesday after visiting Hubei Province in China where the virus started.
The ministry has also advised universities to postpone the start of the new semester by up to four weeks as part of precautionary measures.
