(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 7)

The Senate's acquittal of Trump, Wednesday, of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which thus ended his impeachment trial, also bodes well for the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korea will probably remain as a risky bet for Trump until the presidential election in November, so it is too early to predict how the situation will unfold. But presumably, Trump and Kim may still be exchanging letters. It is not unimaginable at all that Trump may attempt to use peace talks with Pyongyang to boost his chances given that he has touted North Korea's suspension of nuclear and missile tests as one of his biggest foreign policy achievements.