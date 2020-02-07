(2nd LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, and the latest one is a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.
After arriving here on a chartered plane last Friday, the 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The patient was transferred to a Seoul hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
The public health authorities said the latest patient had gone on a business trip to China, along with the country's 13th infected patient who was also evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. They were evacuated on the same chartered flight. South Korea airlifted 701 its citizens from the city.
The first evacuee was diagnosed with the illness shortly after arrival.
Since Jan. 3, the country has tested 1,130 people for the coronavirus, 842 of whom tested negative. A total of 264 people are in isolation over suspected infection.
