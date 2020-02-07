Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #China #Japan #ambassadors

Moon to meet Chinese, Japanese ambassadors for their credentials

09:55 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will greet the new Chinese and Japanese ambassadors to South Korea at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, an opportunity to discuss the issues of the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic and Seoul-Tokyo relations dampened by a drawn-out trade fight.

After receiving their credentials, Moon plans to have a group conversation session with the envoys -- Xing Haiming of China and Koji Tomita of Japan.

A major topic will be the global response to the viral outbreak that originated in the Chinese mainland city of Wuhan. South Korea has reported 23 confirmed cases. A growing number of South Koreans have filed online petitions with Moon's office calling for an across-the-board entry ban against Chinese people until the pandemic is brought under control.

Seoul has imposed limited and temporary immigration restrictions only affecting foreigners who have stayed recently in Wuhan.

Speaking to reporters here in Korean earlier this week, Xing said he would not "evaluate" South Korea's related measure.

New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming holds a press conference in Seoul on Feb. 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

His attitude has raised the eyebrows of some South Koreans who believe the government is taking a tepid approach on the entry ban issue.

Xing later explained he had meant that he's not in a position to formally assess such a step by the host country.

The Chinese envoy may also suggest Beijing's new idea on President Xi Jinping's announced plans to visit South Korea and Japan in the first half of this year.

Both Seoul and Tokyo are hoping that Xi makes trips in the spring, but the virus outbreak has apparently dimmed the odds.

Speaking with the Japanese ambassador, Moon is expected to reaffirm his government's commitment to forward-looking partnerships with Tokyo. Their relations have been strained since Japan imposed export curbs against South Korean firms apparently over a historical issue.

On Thursday, the two sides held another round of working-level consultations in Seoul on ways to improve bilateral ties.

This file photo, dated Dec. 3, 2019, shows new Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koji Tomita arriving at Gimpo international Airport in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK