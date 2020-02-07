Hyundai Rotem wins 360 bln won subway train order in Singapore
09:45 February 07, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Friday it has received a subway train order worth 360 billion won (US$300 million) in Singapore.
Hyundai Rotem will supply 186 subway train cars for a new subway line to be built by 2026 operated by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, the company said in a statement.
All the subway trains will be built at Hyundai Rotem's plant in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and will be delivered from 2024 to 2027, it said.
(END)
Keyword